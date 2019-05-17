5th annual L&S Toyota Facebook Challenge gives away around $50,000 to non-profit organizations

For the 5th year L&S Toyota in Beckley gave away checks to local non-profit organizations in Beckley. The Facebook Challenge allows people to nominate their favorite non-profit organization. This year’s post was viewed by more than 80,000 people and received around 2,900 comments.

One of the organizations that received money Friday May 17, was The Un-Prescription Foundation for Autism. Executive Director Angela Akers said this organization was formed to be a helping hand for families that deal with autism.

“Our organization travels coast to coast educating individuals on the hidden health challenges with Autism,” Akers said. “With the growing number of Autism on the rise it’s a very big need now, and we love what we do and continue to grow.”

Akers said the donation will help with giving out sensory bags to families that need them.

L&S Toyota owner Shawn Ball said this year was the biggest give away giving at least $50,000 to non-profit organizations to continue to help the many issues in Southern West Virginia.

United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director Michelle Rotellini said that the need is so much bigger than people realize.

“There is so much need and there is always going to be more need than what we can meet,” Rotellini said. “And so, it’s hard when you have to make decisions and you can’t fully fund the help you want to do. And so today receiving this extra money just means so much because it helps one more person.”

Akers and Rotellini along with all the other organizations thanked Mr. Ball for his donation. Ball said that loves every single one of the organizations and the work they are doing.