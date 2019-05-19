“A Team of Servant Leaders Helping People Help Themselves” event to be held at Word Park

The Pine Haven Servant Leader Celebration is hosting an event on Wednesday, May 22. The event “A Team of Servant Leaders Helping People Help Themselves” is to help those in need in Raleigh County. People will be able to enjoy everything from success stories, food vendors and much more.

Development Coordinator with Raleigh County Community Action Virginia Peel said they will also be holding a canned food drive during this event.

“We are excited about it,” Peel said. “We want the community to be involved, so please come out and join us, hear the testimonies and see the leadership in the community,”

The event is set for May 22 at Beckley’s Word Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.