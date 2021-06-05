Anti-Rabies clinics to continue operation across Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessor’s Office will be continuing their Anti-Rabies clinics across Raleigh County in the coming weeks.

The goal of the clinics are to give pet owners the opportunity to make sure their pets are protected from diseases. During the clinics, dog tags will be available and vaccinations for both dogs and cats will be administered by a veterinarian assistant.

Here is a schedule of the upcoming clinics across Raleigh County:

This schedule is also available on our website www.raleighcountyassessor.com. For more information contact Karen Mays at 304-255-9178 or 304-255-9325.