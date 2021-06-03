Beckley PD seeking public’s help finding theft suspect

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a theft suspect.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking items from the front porch of a home in the 600 block of Nebraska Avenue on June 2nd.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Cpl. Cuevas with Beckley P.D. at, (304) 256-1720. tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of WV P3 Tips App.
Crime Stoppers of WV
Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.