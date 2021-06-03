Beckley PD seeking public’s help finding theft suspect

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a theft suspect.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking items from the front porch of a home in the 600 block of Nebraska Avenue on June 2nd.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Cpl. Cuevas with Beckley P.D. at, (304) 256-1720. tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of WV P3 Tips App.

