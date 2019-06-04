Beckley Police celebrate the opening of the new department headquarters

Beckley Police and city administrators celebrated the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new police headquarters on Monday, June 3. After nearly three years in the making, the ribbon is cut and the building was blessed.

Beckley Police Chief, Lonnie Christian said the project came with many stressful days and sleepless nights.

“Sometimes it seemed like it would never come, but we put a lot of work and a lot of thought into this building, and we’re really exited to finally be at this point that we can open the building invite the public in and see all the work that we put into it,” said Christian.

Initial planning for the six million dollar project began in October 2016. The 24,000 square-foot building is nearly twice the size of the original facility which served the city of Beckley for more than 50 years. It is the first time Beckley PD will operate out of a building designed to be a police department, and the new facility is something Christian said the department can be proud to call home.

“It allows us to become more modernized and effective and relative in todays world of policing,” Christian said. “This building represents our community, and we want to make sure the community reflects the best of everything we have to offer.”

Thrasher group was the architect for the project. Project manager and designer, Daniel Garvin, said the new building comes with a number of upgrades specifically designed to meet the department’s needs.

“In the evidence room, we used a special fire suppression system so that if a fire does happen in the building you’re not going to get water sprinkling on the evidence,” Garvin said.

The new headquarters boasts a wellness center and crime analysis room, state-of the art training rooms, upgraded holding cells, and an evidence room roughly six times larger than the previous one. Christian said the project was made possible by the support from city administrators.

“We thank the elected officials that have allowed us to add to the fabric of this city, and we thank everyone for the encouragement and the support here today,” Christian explained.

Christian said they will begin moving materials into the new building over the next couple of weeks, and should be completely moved out of the old facility by the end of this year.