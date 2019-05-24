Beckley Police held Citizen’s Police Academy Graduation

Raleigh County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CPA Graduation.jpg

The annual Citizen’s Police Academy graduation was held in Beckley. Twenty people graduated on Thursday, May 23, after completing a 12-week class. Each week, different officers came in and talked about different topics from the K-9 unit, to drug task force and the court system. 

Hazel Burroughs participated in the class. She said she loved all the classes, but there was one week she enjoyed the most. 

“I think if I had to pick one thing that was the most enjoyable and eye-opening was the investigation house,” Burroughs said. “My team investigated a murder that had occurred in a house, we had to find the clues and find a body. I was the photographer, so I had to take pictures of everything.”

Each graduate received a certificate, a Beckley Police Department coin, and a t-shirt for completing the class. Burroughs said she would recommend this class to anyone who is interested in learning more about police. 
     

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Kids want tech for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids want tech for Christmas"

How to stay on budget this Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to stay on budget this Black Friday"

Tips to keep you safe while hitting Black Friday deals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to keep you safe while hitting Black Friday deals"

Holiday of Lights Festival open for 23rd season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday of Lights Festival open for 23rd season"

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company opening new Craft House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company opening new Craft House"

Shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News