Beckley Police held Citizen’s Police Academy Graduation

The annual Citizen’s Police Academy graduation was held in Beckley. Twenty people graduated on Thursday, May 23, after completing a 12-week class. Each week, different officers came in and talked about different topics from the K-9 unit, to drug task force and the court system.

Hazel Burroughs participated in the class. She said she loved all the classes, but there was one week she enjoyed the most.

“I think if I had to pick one thing that was the most enjoyable and eye-opening was the investigation house,” Burroughs said. “My team investigated a murder that had occurred in a house, we had to find the clues and find a body. I was the photographer, so I had to take pictures of everything.”

Each graduate received a certificate, a Beckley Police Department coin, and a t-shirt for completing the class. Burroughs said she would recommend this class to anyone who is interested in learning more about police.

