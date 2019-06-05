Beckley VFW golf tournament takes place at Glade Springs

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4469 hosted a golf tournament fundraiser at the Woodhaven course in Glades Springs Wednesday, June 5.

Though weather conditions were less than ideal for the second annual tournament, 19 different teams still made it out to play golf and support local veterans. Members of the Beckley VFW expressed their gratitude to the community for helping their cause.

“We had 19 out of 20 teams show up and we only had 1 team back out” Larry Wickline said. “All these people out here supporting local veterans and I’ve been very proud of southern West Virginia.”

Event sponsors, like Cramer Security, Jan-Care, and Pasquale’s, contributed to the tournament by sponsoring different holes and offering special awards if a golfer made a hole-in-one.