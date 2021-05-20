Woman admits to selling drugs in McDonald’s drive-thru, causing overdose

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 20 to dealing a deadly dose.

Jirni Duncan pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death. She reportedly sold Erick Black drugs through the Lester square McDonalds drive-thru window in November of 2019. Black thought it was heroin, but lab results later proved it was Carfentanil, morphine and Codeine, much stronger drugs than heroin.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Josh Thompson, spoke with 59News about the case.

“Even users that are selling have to be held accountable for their actions. When you deliver as powerful as Carfentanil, 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin, it’s clear what is going to happen,” Thompson said.

Black then took the drugs in the McDonalds bathroom, overdosed and died. Duncan faces 3 to 15 years in prison. Her sentencing date is set for August 19.