Beef Jerky Outlet donating snacks to front line workers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The COVID-19 pandemic forced medical workers all over the world to serve on the front lines. Now, one local company is doing their part by donating their signature snacks.

The Beef Jerky outlet is now accepting donations for bags of jerky. They will then match those donations bag for bag, and hand deliver the food to local medical facilities.

Ryan Neal, owner of the Beef Jerky Outlet in Lewisburg, says just last week they made a donation of more than 50 bags of jerky to Raleigh General Hospital.

“What we’re hearing is that a lot of healthcare professionals are so busy, they’re not getting time to take a lunch and dinner,” Neal said. “So we just thought, at the Beef Jerky outlet, the bags that we have would be a good snack for them to eat at their convenience.”

To donate a bag of beef jerky, you can visit WVjerky.com, it’ll walk you right through the process. You can also call one of the stores in Princeton, Lewisburg, and Charleston.

The company is also giving you the opportunity to enter personalized messages which will be added to the back of the jerky bag.

“So whoever goes online and places that order, we put that on the back of the bag,” Neal said. “Whether it says ‘Thank You for everything you do’ and the name of the person who actually bought it, then we send that out. So it has a personal message from the person who goes online and actually buys the bag.

Neal says their goal is to eventually deliver 1,000 bags of Beef jerky to medical professionals across West Virginia.