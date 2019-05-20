Business card project helps connect law enforcement with the public

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement officers in Raleigh County will now carry business cards to help the public leave anonymous tips.

Sgt. Morgan Bragg with Beckley Police collaborated with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia to provide business cards for law enforcement to give people they encounter in the field. The cards have the law enforcement agency’s contact information on one side and crime stoppers information on the other.

Margaret Rader is president of the crime stoppers board of directors. She said the goal of the project is to help the public be able to provide anonymous tips to law enforcement through the crime stoppers line.

“Law enforcement can only operate if they can be with the people and get information from the people because we’re the ones out there who are seeing things happen along with them so this is a great way for law enforcement to connect, and for crime stoppers to be a part of that,” said Rader.

Rader said crime stoppers receives nearly 100 tips each month. She said, for investigators, tips that come through crime stoppers can be instrumental in solving a case.