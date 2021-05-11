CROWN ACT outcome to be decided during Beckley city council meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, May 11 at the Beckley City Council meeting, leaders will vote on whether or not to pass the CROWN ACT in Beckley. If passed, employers would not be able not deny someone a job because of their braids, locks, twists and knots.

In March 2021, people from the City of Beckley went to Charleston for the legislative session to have their voices be heard on the CROWN ACT. The bill was not approved, and now some Beckley residents are waiting for a local ordinance to be passed in the city.

The CROWN ACT is a legislation aimed to stop race-based hair discrimination on Afro-American hair in the workplace and in schools.

Tonight’s meeting will be closed to the public, but it will be streamed online. Community members told 59News they plan to gather outside Beckley City Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be available through webex.