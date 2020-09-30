UPDATE: Raleigh County man pleads guilty to impregnating a 13-year-old

DOROTHY, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE: Sept. 30, 2020 5:00 p.m. A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges.

Travis Humphrey entered a plea deal, admitting to engaging in sexual activity with two underage girls. Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said one of those girls ended up pregnant and a DNA test proved Humphrey was the father. He pleaded guilty to second degree sexual assault, two counts of attempted sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person of trust, and attempted first degree sexual assault.

“We want to do whatever we can to keep children from having to testify about sexual events with adult predators,” Keller said.

Humphrey faces 13 to 34 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2020. He also agreed to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Original Story 10:30 a.m. April, 27, 2018 A man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old and raping another young girl is now in jail. Travis Wayne Humphrey of Dorothy, WV was arrested on Thursday, April 26, 2018 and is charged with first degree sexual assault and first degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Humphrey was under investigation for child pornography when detectives found out he was in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old. Officials state the victim gave birth to a child in 2016 and a DNA test proved Humphrey is the father of the child.

The victim told investigators she did not remember having sex with Humphrey. She said Humphrey took her, along with several other children, for an overnight trip in a cabin near his home in Raleigh County. She said Humphrey gave them all alcohol and she passed out. The victim said that is the only time she can remember Humphrey having the chance to take advantage of her.

During this investigating, a family member of the victim stated Humphrey had also raped her after getting her intoxicated in the same cabin. When she woke up, she told officials Humphrey was on top of her.

Humphrey is now in jail on a $150,000 bond.