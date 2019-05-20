Division II Golf National Championship coming to the Resort at Glade Springs

Raleigh County

The Division II Golf National Championship tees off Monday, May 20 at the Resort at Glade Springs.

On Sunday, May 19, teams participated in the practice round to get familiar with the Cobb Course.

Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos said if you are a golf lover, this week is for you.

“20 teams [with] a field of 108 players [are] coming here,” Amos said. “To give them the opportunity to come here to this beautiful resort and compete on the Cobb Course at the Resort at Glade Springs, we’re very excited to have them.”

First tee time is 7:30 a.m. Monday. The event is free to the public. For more information on the tournament, visit the Mountain East Conference‘s website.

