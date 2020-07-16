Doctors talk eye protection during summer

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — When you head out the door, you might want to add sunglasses to the list of things you grab.

Ophthalmologist Taoufik Sadat said different eye colors react to the sunlight in different ways. Darker eye colors, like brown, can handle sunlight better than lighter eye colors, like blue and green. Sadat said people with lighter eye colors are at risk of developing eye problems after being exposed to the sunlight.

Sadat discussed the importance of wearing sunglasses.

“We see people who have light colored eyes who are at a higher risk for developing melanoma. Which is a very bad disease that people think is only on the skin, but it can be in the eye as well,” Sadat said.

While you are outside enjoying the sun, make sure to wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun’s UV rays. Children should also wear sunglasses while in the sun. Start by getting them comfortable with wearing sunglasses as early as possible, since most of the damage to your eyes is done before the end of your teenage years.