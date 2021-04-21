UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to DUI with death, sentenced to prison

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man charged with DUI resulting in death learns how long he’ll spend in prison.

Charles Yancey was driving under the influence of marijuana and suboxone when he crashed his car in January of 2019. There were three other people in the car, including Crystal Wood, who died in the passenger seat.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said they were able to prove the drugs were the cause of the accident.

“When you end someone’s life because of your drug or alcohol problem, there’s no obligation that the system owes you to fix your drug or alcohol problem. You’re going to have to pay a price for your crime,” Hatfield said.

Yancey pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death. He was sentenced to 3 to 15 years.

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene of a deadly accident on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Odd Road in Odd, WV.

According to a release, the suspect was speeding when he ran off the road and hit a tree. There were three people in the car with him at the time. Two of the passengers were seriously injured in the crash, one person was killed. The driver was not injured.

Charles Yancey, 22, of Odd was arrested. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, DUI causing death, two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, no operator’s license, no insurance and no registration.

Yancey is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He has not been arraigned yet.