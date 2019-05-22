Education workers get in for free at WV Miner’s second home game this season

Raleigh County

With the West Virginia Miner’s baseball season only a week away, the team is gearing up for opening day. However, a special deal is taking place on the second game of the year to give back to the education system around the area.

Any worker involved in education from kindergarten all the way to college level will have free admission to the Miner’s home game on Friday, May 31st. All you have to do is have your school ID on hand to attend the game.

Director of marketing Jim Holland tells us why this special deal is so important to him.

“My wife is a retired 35-year teacher in the school system, so it means a lot to me” Holland said. “I’ve spent some nights grading papers at one in the morning and all the extra things she does to try to make things good for her students to advance them, so I do have kind of a soft spot for educators and we’re happy to do this promo.”

Holland is very excited for the game and says the season will be packed full of great games and events.

The Miner’s full season schedule for 2019 can be found at https://wvminersbaseball.com/2016-printable/.

