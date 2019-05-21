Feeding programs available for children this summer

For many children across the area, a summer away from school is something exciting, but for others, it can mean empty stomachs. That’s where summer feeding programs come in.

About two weeks after school lets out, Energy Express programs across the region serve food to children who might not be able to eat at home.

Director of Child Nutrition in Raleigh County Schools Teresa Baker, said the program is expanding in Raleigh County.

“We have a total of 14 feeding sites that any student could go to at any time and eat during that time of day. Usually they start between 11:30 and end about 1:00. So if a child goes in and needs food or would like to have breakfast or lunch they’re more than welcome to go in and receive a meal,” Baker said.

The new sites include Stucko Park, Dry Hill Prosperity Park, Lake Stephens Park, and Marsh Fork Park. The programs starts June 17th and runs until July 19th.

You must be 18 or under and stay on-site to take part in the meal program.

