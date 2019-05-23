Governor’s Highway Safety Program Conference held at The Resort at Glade Springs

On Thursday, May 23, hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered at The Resort at Glade Springs for a Governor’s Highway Safety Program Conference. At the conference, law enforcement have the chance to listen to guest speakers, talk with vendors, and continue their education on highway safety.

Sergeant Adam Ballard, Region 8 Highway Safety Coordinator, said since this program started, impaired driving deaths decreased.

“Generally, in the seven or eight years that I’ve been actively involved in it, our fatal crashes have continually reduced. Just last year in 2018, our fatal crashes were under 300, which is almost a record year for the state,” Ballard said.

Ballard said the Governor’s Highway Safety program also focuses on child passenger safety, ATV safety and awareness programs, target red, and DUI enforcement programs.