Grand Home Furnishings holds toy, food drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Grand Home Furnishings in Beckley kicked off the season of giving! Now through November 27, store employees are collecting monetary donations, new toys, and non-perishable food items.

Store manager, Steve Tincher, said, the donations will benefit Toys-for-Tots and Fishes and Loaves food pantry.

“It is important because there’s a lot of people out there that you know may not have jobs and the children want toys for Christmas obviously, and it’s this time of the year when people have trouble with their utility bills and such,” Tincher explained.

Customers can save money on their purchases by making a donation. A $50 donation saves 15 percent off your entire purchase, and a donation of a toy or food saves you 10 percent.