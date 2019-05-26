Historical Black Knight Municipal Park teams up with West Virginia First Tee

Historic Black Knight Municipal Park teamed up with First Tee to offer kids something to do this summer. For the first time, Black Knight is partnering with First Tee West Virginia to offer golf lessons while teaching kids their nine core values.

Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation in Raleigh County, said this is a fun event to offer kids this summer.

“This is the first time we have ever collaborated with West Virginia First Tee to do that,” Baker said. “So we are really grateful we can do that, it’s a wonderful program for the kids.”

For more information about First Tee West Virginia visit First Tee West Virginia.