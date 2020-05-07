Mabscott Fire Department gets new fire truck

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) – Firefighters at the Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department recently received a new piece of equipment.

They got a new fire truck. It is four wheel drive which will help crews respond to emergencies in any condition. Chief Tim Zutaut said the Raleigh County Fire Levy made this purchase possible. He said a lot of their equipment came from the support of the levy.

“We would have never been able to afford any of these three trucks right here. The fire levy has allowed us to purchase really great equipment,” Zutaut said.

Zutaut said other fire departments in Raleigh County benefit from the fire levy.