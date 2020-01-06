Sentencing hearing held in sex assault case involving patient at Jackie Withrow Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 2:30 p.m. UPDATE: A sentencing hearing was held on Monday for a man who sexually assaulted a mentally handicapped woman. Ronnie McKinney was sentenced to one count of Third Degree Sexual Assault.

The hearing was held in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick. McKinney will serve not less than one and not more than five years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years. and be subject to 10 years of intensive sex offender supervision.

ORIGINAL STORY: June 14, 2019 11:30 a.m.: man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman.

According to court documents, officers responded to a sexual assault complaint at Jackie Withrow hospital Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Ronnie McKinney checked into the hospital as a visitor. After visiting a patient, documents state McKinney went to different floors of the hospital for unknown reasons. A nurse found McKinney on top of a patient completely undressed.

During an interview with officers, McKinney admitted he had sex with a patient but did not know her name. Medical diagnosis state the patient is mentally incapacitated.

McKinney is now in Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.