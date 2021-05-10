Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Beckley murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man accused of murder pleaded guilty in a Raleigh County courtroom on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Demorrea Curry pleaded guilty on Monday to voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment. He shot and killed Corey Henry in Beckley in April 2018. Curry was arrested by authorities in Ohio.

At the time of the shooting, another man was in the car, and Curry was also convicted for putting his life in danger.

He will serve a total of 20 years for each of the crimes- 15 for manslaughter and five for wanton endangerment. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said they were not able to discover a motive for this shooting.

“I wish I could’ve brought their son back. But that’s not something that’s within my power to do. It’s the criminal justice system and unfortunately a result of a criminal sentence is the only closure I can provide as a prosecutor,” Hatfield said.

Curry was originally charged with murder, but took a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment.

Tamara Grandjean is also charged in this case as an accessory. Her plea hearing is scheduled for June.