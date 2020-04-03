Meet the Candidates forum shifting to radio broadcast

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice announced the West Virginia Primary Election will be postponed until June 9th. Originally, a Meet the Candidates forum was scheduled to be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The event will now be broadcast by the WJLS Network and moderated by Fred Persinger II.

During this election season, candidates are finding it difficult to reach voters because of COVID-19. This series of radio broadcasts will give local candidates from Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas Counties a chance to address the public.

“Candidates really can’t go door to door like in the days of old, knocking on doors, shaking hands and stuff,” said Keith Thompson from WJLS. “We felt that this was an opportunity to give to the community and those that are interested in politics, and I think that this year it’s going to be fairly heavy, the opportunity to hear what the candidates have to say.”

Each candidate will be allowed a two minute statement followed by three minutes of questioning.

The first forum will air on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. It will feature the candidates for Mayor in the City of Beckley.

The forum will continue every day, running from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. until all the candidates have had an opportunity to speak.