Memorial Day weekend means more people driving on the roads

Raleigh County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Memorial Day Travel.jpg

Memorial Day Weekend is coming up which means more drivers out on the roads. According to AAA, nearly 43 million people will start their summers off traveling Memorial Day Weekend. This holiday marks the first long weekend of 2019.

Sergeant Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department warned drivers they will have extra patrols out this weekend.

“Absolutely there is. We’ll have additional patrol not only in Raleigh County, but the surrounding counties as well, so we will be out,” Wilhite said. 

Wilhite said if someone does drink, have a plan for someone else to drive you home. He also said some bars in town have vans to drive people home. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Kids want tech for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids want tech for Christmas"

How to stay on budget this Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to stay on budget this Black Friday"

Tips to keep you safe while hitting Black Friday deals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to keep you safe while hitting Black Friday deals"

Holiday of Lights Festival open for 23rd season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday of Lights Festival open for 23rd season"

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company opening new Craft House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company opening new Craft House"

Shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News