Memorial Day weekend means more people driving on the roads

Memorial Day Weekend is coming up which means more drivers out on the roads. According to AAA, nearly 43 million people will start their summers off traveling Memorial Day Weekend. This holiday marks the first long weekend of 2019.

Sergeant Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department warned drivers they will have extra patrols out this weekend.

“Absolutely there is. We’ll have additional patrol not only in Raleigh County, but the surrounding counties as well, so we will be out,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite said if someone does drink, have a plan for someone else to drive you home. He also said some bars in town have vans to drive people home.