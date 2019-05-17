UPDATE: With Purdue in bankruptcy, Morrisey will determine if West Virginia should be part of the broader settlement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) April 13, 2020 10:15 p.m. UPDATE — Purdue, the company that makes Oxycontin, filed for bankruptcy in September to shield against thousands of state and federal lawsuits.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is working with the bankruptcy judge and the other parties to see if West Virginia should be part of the broader settlement. In the fall, Morrisey agreed with the proposed settlement, but could pull West Virginia’s support if the final settlement offer is not satisfactory.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) May 16, 2019 8:15 p.m. ORIGINAL— Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit against Purdue Pharma and former Chief Executive, Richard Sackler, for their role in the substance abuse epidemic. He delivered the news at a treatment center in Raleigh County.

The opioid epidemic is ravaging southern West Virginia. Leon Brush sees it up close every day. He is the co-founder of Brian’s safehouse, a recovery center he started after losing his son to an overdose.

“In our local communities, you can just walk the streets and see the evidence, it’s everywhere you turn,” Bush said.

On Thursday, May 16, at Brian’s Safehouse in Mt. Hope, Morrisey announced he is going after those who may have fueled the epidemic, causing record levels of addiction and widespread death.

“I’m especially happy to be here in southern West Virginia and be down in Beckley because the southern West Virginia counties have been hit very hard,” Morrisey said. “We know this was, to Purdue Pharma ground zero, but to us, this is West Virginia and we’re going to fight for every ounce of accountability we can get within the system.”

Morrisey, along with four other states, filed suit against Purdue Pharma and former chief executive Richard Sackler for their unlawful marketing of opioids. West Virginia’s lawsuit alleges the privately held pharmaceutical company pushed false claims and deceptive practices, like the advertising motto ‘We sell hope in a bottle.’

“Perdue pharma misrepresented the nature of their product, that it’s a lot more addictive than they talked about with physicians and patients and other people, and we believe they should be held accountable,” Morrisey explained.

The lawsuit alleges the company’s sales representatives claimed OxyContin had no dose ceiling, despite federal regulators’ reports that the dose ceiling was evident by adverse reactions or harmful effects. A dose ceiling is the optimal potential effect of a medication. Once it is reached, increases in dosage can cause side effects but no further benefits.

Morrisey said these and other allegations in the lawsuit come from more than two years of investigations. He told Brush he believes some resources from settlements like this should go to treatment centers like Brian’s Safehouse.

“Not only having accountability throughout the system, but when resources come back in we have to make sure that we’re helping people and were driving at the root causes of the epidemic and that means treatment, getting people better in their heads and their hearts,” Morrisey said.

This lawsuit is West Virginia’s second against Purdue Pharma. However, the first case, filed in 2001, involved an earlier version of the opioid than the reformulated, so-called tamper-resistant OxyContin that hit the markets in 2010.