Overturned logging truck causing delays in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A turned over tractor trailer carrying logs is causing delays near the Crossroads Mall exit in Raleigh County.

The call came into Raleigh County dispatch at 4:53 p.m. No lanes have been shutdown but the accident is causing delays. No injuries are being reported at this time.

According to dispatchers, members of the West Virginia State Police, Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on scene. The Division of Highways is also helping in the removal of the logs in the roadway.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the accident.