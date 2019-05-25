Piney Creek Watershed Association sweeps Beckley with monthly cleanup

The Piney Creek Watershed Association had their monthly clean up in Raleigh County in Saturday, May 25. The cleanup included cleaning part of the Beckley Bypass, where around 10 people were picking up trash near Stanaford Road.

Executive Director of Piney Creek Watershed Association Danielle Stewart said this is a good thing to do not just for tourism, but for business as well.

“When you go around to a place you see run-down buildings, you see trash everywhere, you’re less likely to get that business to come in,” Stewart said. “Why would they want to come bring their employees to a place like that? Beautification of the area is the most important… things we can do to help ourselves with economic development.”

If you would like to participate in next month’s clean up, you can contact the Piney Creek Watershed Association.