Power outages, trees down in Beckley

Raleigh County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Power outage

Sunday night’s severe weather has caused power outages and downed trees throughout the Beckley area.

Just after 9:00 p.m., Raleigh County dispatchers received calls of transformers down, causing two different areas of the Raleigh County seat to lose power. They said AEP crews were notified and on their way.

Dispatchers also received a call of a downed tree over Larew Avenue. Beckley Firefighters responded to the scene. There is no definite timeline of when the scene will be cleared.

Stick with 59 News as this scene continues to develop.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday"

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures"

Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News