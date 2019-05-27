Power outages, trees down in Beckley

Sunday night’s severe weather has caused power outages and downed trees throughout the Beckley area.

Just after 9:00 p.m., Raleigh County dispatchers received calls of transformers down, causing two different areas of the Raleigh County seat to lose power. They said AEP crews were notified and on their way.

Dispatchers also received a call of a downed tree over Larew Avenue. Beckley Firefighters responded to the scene. There is no definite timeline of when the scene will be cleared.

Stick with 59 News as this scene continues to develop.