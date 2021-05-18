DEVELOPING: Break-in at Raleigh County Board of Education building

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education building was broken into over the weekend, where an unidentified amount of electronics and other items were stolen.

Cpl. Hudnall with the Beckley Police Department was notified on Monday, May 17 of a break-in that took place on May 14, 2021. An arrest warrant is being issued for main suspect, Andrew Persinger, who is currently in jail on unrelated charges from Greenbrier County.

Persinger is being charged with Breaking and Entering. More charges could come at a later time depending on what is found throughout the investigation.

Beckley P.D. is working with the Board of Education to find out what was stolen from the building.