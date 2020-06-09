Raleigh County fire levy on ballot in WV Primary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Fire Levy is up again on Tuesday’s primaries.



Fire Coordinator Kevin Price said the levy will continue funding all 13 departments in the county. This allows firefighters to not only put out flames, but assist in first responder programs. Through the program, firefighters can provide medical assistance to people in more secluded towns who may have longer ambulance response times.

“It’s a vital service, ” Price said. “There’s been several instances of heart attacks or strokes or even mining accidents where these men and women just hop on the truck and go and help, that’s what they do.”

In the last eight years, Price told 59 News Fire Levy money helped them build six new stations, get new apparatus equipment, and pay off more than $6 million of previous debt.