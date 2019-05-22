Raleigh County Schools celebrate 18 years of recycling

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority held an award ceremony Wednesday to celebrate 18 years of recycling in public schools.

Since the program began in 2001, Raleigh County Schools have recycled over six-thousand tons of recyclables and earned over two-hundred thousand dollars. But Director of Education Sherrie Hunter said that the immense success of the program hasn’t been about the money, rather the valuable lesson taught to kids about helping the environment.

“This school recycling program has exceeded my expectations, and we like to say ‘lessons learned early are often lessons learned best'” Hunter said.

Those lessons are clearly sticking in the young minds of Raleigh County students.

Harrison Whitfield, a student at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic School, told us why recycling is so important to him.

“You really need to preserve the environment, because in the future you have to have it preserved so that people can use it in the future” Whitfield said. “If you ruin it now, then you’re just handing off a bunch of problems to the people in the future.”

Students were thanked for their involvement in the Recycling Program with a variety of different awards, including free Dominos Pizza for a year, YMCA Youth Memberships, and a life time fishing license.

Hunter said that they recycled in record numbers this year, they are shooting to meet or even exceed those numbers in their 19th year of recycling in schools.