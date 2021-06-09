Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office looking for break-in suspect

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who broke into the Hebrews Coffee Company Shop.

The break-in took place on Wednesday, May 8, 2021 at the coffee shop on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Anyone who knows this man or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at, (304) 255-9300. Tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of WV at, 304-255-STOP or at crimestopperswv.com.

