Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority staff make suggestions on what to do with recycling during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Staff with the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority are making suggestions for those who typically recycle.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SWA announced the suspension of all recycling services at the end of March. This included curbside pick up.

Since then, they received calls from locals about what to do when recyclables start piling up at their homes. Executive Director, James Allen, recommended either saving the items until services resume, or throwing them out.

“The best thing to do at this juncture is just to dispose of the material,” Allen said. “Hopefully everything will settle down and we can get back to recycling in the near future.”

Due to potential contamination of separating items at the solid waste authority, they intend to keep the doors closed until further notice. Allen added some materials can be recycled within the home by cleaning them and making crafts, or using materials like wood to build things.