Realtors keep buyers and sellers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s hard to make plans for your future during this time, but for those still looking to buy or sell a home, local realtors are doing their part to make safety a top priority.

Tim Berry is the President of the Beckley Board of Realtors. He says they knew this pandemic was coming and they’re continuing to do their best in a slow market.

“We’re weathering the storm pretty well,” Berry said. “We’re certainly not as busy as we were last year, but we’re doing everything we can to keep our head above water like everybody else.”

Berry also owns his own company. He has protocols in place for his agents as well. They are limiting the number of people in a home at a given time, and limiting face to face interactions as much as possible.

He says when they show a home, the sellers typically leave the home, drive around, and find something to do, while the buyers take their tour.

“We only let the buyers themselves in. If it’s a husband and wife, we take them in, we don’t let the kids and the families in. It’s very limited who we let in the house. We limit it specifically to the buyers who are involved,” Berry said.

If you are planning to buy or sell a home, it’s best to reach out to a realtor first and discuss their current protocols.