The Raleigh County sheriff’s office is looking for a woman they say escaped from home confinement.

Deputies are looking for Kerina Jonee Vaughn. She was reportedly placed on home confinement by court order as a condition for bond for burglary and battery charges. Her last known whereabouts was her home on Hartley Avenue on Beckley on May 9th.

If you know where she is, call the sheriff’s office, 911, or Crimestoppers of West Virginia.