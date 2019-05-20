SPECIAL REPORT: Telepsychiatry could be saving grace for mental health in West Virginia

Mental health is at the center of a problem facing many parts of rural America. One psychiatrist in Beckley said his patients have to travel hours from McDowell County to receive treatment.

For many people, the path to a healthy mind can be an uphill battle in rural West Virginia.

Three times a month, Marvin Aliff travels more than two hours from his home in McDowell County to see his psychiatrist and get the medication he needs.

“It really shuts me down all the way around if i don’t have my medication,” said Aliff. “I mean I just shut down completely, I just stay in my room and I don’t associate or nothing.”

Aliff’s pychiatrist, Dr. Hasan Jafary, has practiced in Beckley for more than 10 years. But to see Dr. Jafary, Aliff has to use public transit and dedicate an entire day to his appointment – but it is his only option.

It’s a similar case for many in McDowell County where there is an average of one mental health specialist to more than 2,600 in the county according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. In fact, that same data places McDowell as the unhealthiest county in the state. When it comes to mental health, 19 percent of the population reported frequent mental distress

“Depression is higher than other places and substance abuse is higher than other places because economical conditions are bad then people get depressed, then they go to substance abuse so depression is higher than other places because of economical conditions and no access to any basic life necessities,” Jafary said.

Aliff said he’s seen the effect of depression and anxiety on people around him.

“They’ve jumped out of the apartment building and killed themselves over depression,” said Aliff.

Jafary said there are several reasons McDowell County’s mental health system is breaking down. In fact, he once had a clinic in the county, but said it wasn’t sustainable.

“It’s a liability,” said Jafary. ” A lot of people were involved in substance abuse and you have to do blood tests, urine tests, and pill counts and it’s not economically possible for doctors to do that on a regular basis. Also, transportation was one of the biggest problems, and compensation for all the services was so bad it it discourages doctors to open a practice there. Economically, theres no benefit to do that.”

Jafary cites the low compensation from medicare and medicaid, which he said is not enough for a private practice to keep its doors open. There are also inherent risks for psychiatrists prescribing schedule two and three medications in an area hit hard by the opioid epidemic.

But the problem perpetuates itself, a lack of mental health care means the drug problem only grows, which further discourages mental healthcare providers from opening new clinics.

“They self medicate I’ve seen that, I’ve seen a bunch of that,” Aliff said.

“The death rate goes up, substance abuse goes up, and the patrient cannot work economically disastarous for the family,” said Jafary. “For children also, if children are not able to get access their futire will not be the same for example if they need ADHD medication and are not able to get access to that.”

Jafary said state intervention in economic and infrastructure problems is necessary, but until then, he said there is a way to temporarily close the wound caused by mental illness, and it comes in the form of a computer.

“The state can make a clinic there through telepsychiatry,” said Jafary. “The doctor doesn’t have to go there, a public clinic can have a camera there and the patient and the nurse and they can do all these things and the doctor can see the patient in his or her office and serve that area.”

Telepsychiatry is already helping him see patients in Wyoming county. His colleague, Dr. David Lawson, is a clinical psychologist in Pineville and said the service works wonders for his patients.

“Right now I’ve got probably two dozen clients that I speak with through electronic means,” Lawson said. “Obviously there are benefits to seeing patients face to face but a lot of them don’t have the resources to travel.”

Jafary said the first step is bringing a clinic to McDowell County to open the gateway to telepsychiatry.

Making Marvin Aliff’s life a little easier.

“I think it would help tremendously,” Aliff said.