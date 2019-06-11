Students learning forensic skills at WVU Tech summer camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Investigators in the making are spending the week at WVU Tech getting a hands on experience of working in forensics.

Students who’ve ever wondered what actually happens during a forensic investigation and how that differs from their favorite crime show have the opportunity to find out.

Forensic Investigation Summer Camp Director Roger Jefferys, said the camp goes behind-the-scenes to look at the different ways to investigate crimes.

“I think this camp gives students that first look at what forensics entails and what the shows are making up, so to speak, and what they’ll actually have to do in the field. So, whether or not they can actually decide now if they want to pursue forensics as a career,” Jefferys said.

Students spend about 30 minutes a day in a lecture before getting hands on experience in the crime scene house.

Kassidi Richardson is participating in the camp, she said she has always wondered what it takes to work in the forensic field.

“My family’s always been big on NCIS and just a whole bunch of old crime shows and I’ve always been interested in how they did it and I thought this would be a good chance to learn,” Richardson said.

The three day camp will bring in professionals from local police departments and members of the FBI to educate students on the real aspects of forensic science.