Teachers hold walk-in on first day of special legislative session

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Drivers honked at teachers standing outside of their school early Monday morning. They’re seeing and wearing red in response to the first day of the 2019 special legislative session which started Monday.

“The session started today and education is not on the agenda,” Contessa Worley who is a teacher at Ghent Elementary School, said.

Worley is one of hundreds of teachers who took part in a teacher walk-in Monday, May 20, 2019. “We are letting the public know we are still here. We are putting our students first,” Worley said.

The opposite of what teachers feel like lawmakers have done. They were told back in March by Governor Jim Justice this special session would focus on education betterment and a 5% pay raise he had promised last year. But now lawmakers are focused on 15-bills, unrelated to education, that the governor vetoed during the regular session because of technical issues.

“They deserve better than what they are getting. They deserve a system that work for the kids and not the politicians,” Becky Fraley, another teacher at Ghent Elementary, said.

During the 2019 legislative session, Senate Republicans could not agree to teacher pay raises after Senate Bill 451 died. The bill included proposals like charter schools and education savings accounts.

“I am against using public funds for private schools. If you choose to send your child to a private school, you forfeit your right to using tax payer money,” Fraley said.

Teachers like Fraley and Worley prove teachers are not giving up without a fight.

“This is what we do. We love our students, we love our school,” Worley said.

Even if that means walking out of the classroom or standing by the road, to make sure their voices are heard.