Two-car accident in Raleigh County, multiple crews on scene

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Multiple emergency departments are on scene of a two-car accident in Raleigh County.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Ritter Drive and 4-H Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 2:39 p.m. Currently on scene are crews from Jan Care Ambulance, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries are being reported at this time. The accident is under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

