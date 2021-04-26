Two-car accident in Raleigh County, multiple crews on scene

Raleigh County
Posted: / Updated:

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Multiple emergency departments are on scene of a two-car accident in Raleigh County.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Ritter Drive and 4-H Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 2:39 p.m. Currently on scene are crews from Jan Care Ambulance, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries are being reported at this time. The accident is under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on this accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News