Viral Respiratory Clinic hosted by Beckley ARH

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Friday, March 27th, Beckley ARH will be hosting a Drive-Thru Viral Respiratory Clinic. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The clinic is meant to help people with a fever or respiratory symptoms that are not being treated, but organizers emphasize – this IS NOT just a place to get a COVID-19 test.

“This is directed at folks who are sick, who have respiratory symptoms, fever, and they may have concerns and they may not have had those concerns addressed yet,” Rocco Massey of ARH said.

You are not required to have a referral from a doctor in order to receive testing. If your running a fever of more than 100 degrees you are encouraged to come out, get tested, and hopefully receive a diagnosis.

Massey says If someone is showing signs of COVID-19 and other respiratory issues have been ruled out, they will forward the test results to the State Health Department.

“Our infection control coordinator will be informed of those negative results and that will be passed off to the State Health Department for them to make the determination on whether that individual should receive the COVID-19 test,” Massey said.

The only thing they ask that you bring with you, is a Photo ID and your insurance card.