Young athletes take over the court during Ron Kidd YMCA Basketball Camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School hasn’t been out for long and kids are already staying busy with summer camps.

The 19th Annual Ron Kidd YMCA basketball camp began Monday, June 10, 2019. The focus for the young athletes in the making is the fundamentals of the game.

Sports and Recreation Director Jason Long, said the YMCA hopes to not only further the skills of these kids but to also teach them valuable life lessons.

“It’s a huge social environment, they get to meet new kids, different things like that. There’s a lot of discipline involved in camps and sports,” Logan said.

Next week, fourth through sixth graders will take over the court.

If your child wants to participate, registration is still open for next weeks camp. You can find the details on the YMCA’s website.

