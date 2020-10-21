Raleigh County Magistrate candidates discuss platforms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are four candidates for the open magistrate seat in District Two of Raleigh County.

Brian Moore, John Mays, Paul Blume, and Stephanie French will all be on the November ballot for the position.

Moore is a veteran and worked for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department for eight years. He also worked for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

“I’ve been raised with great leadership principals. Always been a student of leadership and history. I find that strong leadership is needed now more than ever,” Moore said.

Blume worked for the Beckley Police Department and served 23 years in law enforcement.

“I know I’m qualified because of my criminal justice background. I have a four year degree in criminal justice, two years in law enforcement. I had 23 years in law enforcement where I was always in constant proximity to the magistrate’s office,” Blume explained.

French is a Raleigh County Native and wants to focus on creating more drug recovery programs if she is elected.

“I want to be one of the leaders in Raleigh County. But I also want to start help the projects in Raleigh County that are going to help people in our community. There is not one family in this county that has not been affected by drugs in some way,” said French.

Mays said he plans to follow the laws set by the constitution, and hopes to meet people who enter his court with compassion.

“I will have compassion. I will do my best to make sure that both sides had an equal opportunity to share their views,” said Mays.