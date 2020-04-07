Raleigh County makes changes to school feeding program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As West Virginia continues efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh County School administrators made sure they would not run out of food this week for students.

On the week of March 30 to April 4, Raleigh County could not feed all of the students who showed up for pick up. This week, they will pass out five meals on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Raleigh County Schools.

David Price, superintendent, is confident they will not run out of food again.

“Several vendors and distributors have been able to get a lot more food to us and we’re very comfortable with the amount that we have and we shouldn’t have any problems that we encountered last week,” Price said.

Pick-up times will be posted on school’s social media and other platforms. Students have to be present to pick up the meals.