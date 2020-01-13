Raleigh County man faces sexual assault for alleged inappropriate contact

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing a sexual assault charge involving alleged inappropriate contact with a child.

After checking his daughter’s phone, a concerned father approached a Raleigh County deputy in April 2018, saying she was inappropriately touched eight years prior.

When interviewed by investigators, the victim said Christopher Gill, of Daniels, inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions in Hinton and Cool Ridge, Raleigh County. She told investigators the crimes happened when she was 5-8 years old, which occurred from 2009 to 2012.

Throughout the investigation, deputies said they were awaiting further information from the prosecutor’s office, while both Gill and the victim relocated. They further explained those two factors are common reasons for delays in arrests.

Gill was arrested on one count of third degree sexual assault. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

