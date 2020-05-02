Raleigh County man recovers from turkey hunting incident

GHENT, WV (WVNS)- Jarrod Ballard said he woke up on Sunday, April 11, 2020 excited to go turkey hunting with a friend.

However, he recalls the chilling moments when things took a turn while they were moving through the woods.

“It felt like a sledge hammer hit me in the face and there was a bunch of pressure in my face,” Ballard said. “My left side of my face was actually numb. I went over to my friend and I gave him my gun and told him we had to get out of here I’m bleeding pretty bad.”

He said he was shot by another hunter out in the same area.

“I had one go behind my right ear, one go into my nasal cavity and blew out my sinus cavity and went imbedded into the back of my spine,” Ballard added. “I have one that’s actually in my forehead. They left those and I had a couple that hit my groin, I think it was a total of four hit my groin, and two or three hit my chest- my turkey vest.”

He was airlifted to a Charleston hospital where he was treated for his injuries. His recovery allows him to spread a message to people; to be safe when out hunting.

He said people need to wear bright colors to make other hunters aware, and above all, know your target.

“People need to realize that you have to identify your target because once you pull that trigger, there’s absolutely no getting it back, period,” Ballard said.

He said he’s blessed to have come out on top, despite it all.

“I’m very thankful and very lucky,” Ballard said.