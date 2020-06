BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is wanted in Beckley for stealing at a local grocery store.

Daniel Fayne Osborne, 35, of MacArthur, is wanted for Grand Larceny by Beckley Police for a theft at the Beckley Crossing Kroger on April 25, 2020.

Anyone with information on Osborne’s whereabouts is urged to call Beckley Police or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. Information leading to his arrest may result in a cash reward.