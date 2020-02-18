Raleigh County may soon own Little Beaver State Park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County is one step closer to owning Little Beaver State Park.

A bill was introduced by legislators in the State Senate for the state to return the park back to the county. If it passes the Senate, it will then go to the House of Delegates. Governor Jim Justice told county commissioners he plans on signing the bill.

Dave Tolliver is a Raleigh County Commissioner who hopes to improve the park.

“We would put more campsites in. And one of the biggest things is we would tie it in with a 4-H camp with the kids in the summer and have swimming there and row boats and so forth,” Tolliver said.

The county hopes the WVDNR will fix the dam before they take it over.