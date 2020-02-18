Raleigh County may soon own Little Beaver State Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County is one step closer to owning Little Beaver State Park.

A bill was introduced by legislators in the State Senate for the state to return the park back to the county. If it passes the Senate, it will then go to the House of Delegates. Governor Jim Justice told county commissioners he plans on signing the bill.

Dave Tolliver is a Raleigh County Commissioner who hopes to improve the park.

“We would put more campsites in. And one of the biggest things is we would tie it in with a 4-H camp with the kids in the summer and have swimming there and row boats and so forth,” Tolliver said.

The county hopes the WVDNR will fix the dam before they take it over.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County"

Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down"

Raleigh County Commissioners pass Second Amendment Resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commissioners pass Second Amendment Resolution"

LATEST: Greenbrier County Board of Education releases statement regarding fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Greenbrier County Board of Education releases statement regarding fight"

DEPUTIES: Arrest made after man shot in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "DEPUTIES: Arrest made after man shot in Raleigh County"

Officials discuss changes coming to Ronceverte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials discuss changes coming to Ronceverte"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News