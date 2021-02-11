Raleigh County Parks and Rec actively hiring for Summer positions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a summer job, this is an opportunity for you!

The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for the summer season. They have openings for maintenance personnel, lifeguards, umpires, and more. Executive Director Molly Williams said this is a perfect opportunity for a student or even a teacher who wants a summer job.

“It’s great to work for our parks because you get to spend a lot of time outside, you get to meet a lot of new people. It’s great experience for younger kids to get job experience, and handling people and just having a job as an adult,” Williams said.

To apply, you can find an application on the Raleigh County Parks and Rec website.