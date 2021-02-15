Raleigh County Parks and Rec hosts disc golf tournament as fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to do something fun with friends, you may want to check out this fundraiser!

Employees with the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department, and with Lake Stephens are planning a disc golf tournament at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Proceeds from the event will go towards building a disc golf course at Lake Stephens.

The tournament will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The fun will start at 8 a.m. with an hour break for lunch.

Molly Williams is the Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation.

“It’s really a collaboration to get this disc golf course built. It got really stalled out because of COVID and so we are really trying to revive it and get it ready before the summer season,” Williams said.

Registration is $35 and early registration is encouraged. They are also still looking for sponsors for the tournament. To sign up, you can visit the event website.